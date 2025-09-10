Left Menu

Saiyaara: A Musical Phenomenon Redefining Indian Cinema

'Saiyaara' emerges as a box office and musical sensation, with Yash Raj Films releasing an extended album featuring two new songs and 16 instrumentals. Garnering over 500 million streams, the soundtrack leads music charts worldwide, underscoring the global craving for authentic Indian music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:28 IST
Yash Raj Films has announced the release of an extended music album for their cinematic hit 'Saiyaara,' which features two new songs alongside original soundtrack instrumentals.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, 'Saiyaara' has not only become one of the top-grossing love stories in Indian cinema, collecting over Rs 560 crore, but its soundtrack has also captivated audiences worldwide. The film introduced fresh talent Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in leading roles.

Dominating streaming charts, the album boasts more than 500 million streams across platforms like Spotify and YouTube. The newly released extended album furthers its success, adding popular new tracks and instrumental pieces, emphasizing YRF's legacy in delivering genuine and innovative music to global audiences.

