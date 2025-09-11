Left Menu

India Embarks on a Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam's Vision for Manuscript Heritage

India is experiencing a cultural renaissance with the launch of the Gyan Bharatam Mission aimed at preserving the country's manuscript heritage. The mission plans to establish clusters and centers nationwide in a hub-and-spoke model to promote and digitize traditional knowledge through technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:05 IST
India Embarks on a Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam's Vision for Manuscript Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is amidst a cultural renaissance, driven by the ambitious Gyan Bharatam Mission dedicated to preserving the nation's invaluable manuscript heritage. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat unveiled plans for this historic initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the vision behind its inception.

The mission outlines the establishment of 25 clusters, 20 regional centers, and 10 centers of excellence nationwide, implementing a strategic hub-and-spoke model. These centers aim to safeguard India's rich manuscript legacy for future generations, utilizing technology to ensure the vast repository of traditional knowledge is accessible.

A three-day international conference hosted at Vigyan Bhawan further underscores the mission's significance, gathering scholars and experts to discuss vital themes like conservation and digitization of manuscript heritage while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a session during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
2
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom
3
Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

 India
4
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025