India Embarks on a Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam's Vision for Manuscript Heritage

India is amidst a cultural renaissance, driven by the ambitious Gyan Bharatam Mission dedicated to preserving the nation's invaluable manuscript heritage. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat unveiled plans for this historic initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the vision behind its inception.

The mission outlines the establishment of 25 clusters, 20 regional centers, and 10 centers of excellence nationwide, implementing a strategic hub-and-spoke model. These centers aim to safeguard India's rich manuscript legacy for future generations, utilizing technology to ensure the vast repository of traditional knowledge is accessible.

A three-day international conference hosted at Vigyan Bhawan further underscores the mission's significance, gathering scholars and experts to discuss vital themes like conservation and digitization of manuscript heritage while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a session during the event.

