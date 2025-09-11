India Embarks on a Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam's Vision for Manuscript Heritage
India is experiencing a cultural renaissance with the launch of the Gyan Bharatam Mission aimed at preserving the country's manuscript heritage. The mission plans to establish clusters and centers nationwide in a hub-and-spoke model to promote and digitize traditional knowledge through technology.
- Country:
- India
India is amidst a cultural renaissance, driven by the ambitious Gyan Bharatam Mission dedicated to preserving the nation's invaluable manuscript heritage. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat unveiled plans for this historic initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the vision behind its inception.
The mission outlines the establishment of 25 clusters, 20 regional centers, and 10 centers of excellence nationwide, implementing a strategic hub-and-spoke model. These centers aim to safeguard India's rich manuscript legacy for future generations, utilizing technology to ensure the vast repository of traditional knowledge is accessible.
A three-day international conference hosted at Vigyan Bhawan further underscores the mission's significance, gathering scholars and experts to discuss vital themes like conservation and digitization of manuscript heritage while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a session during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SSLV Technology Transfer: A New Era for India's Space Industry
Global Automakers Leverage Chinese Technology for Rapid EV Expansion
The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology
Unveiling 'Adi Sanskriti': A Digital Revolution in Tribal Art Preservation
Experts Harness Technology to Reassess Thamarassery Ghat Road Safety