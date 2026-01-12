India's Leap: From Technology Adoption to Leadership
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's transition from technology adoption to leadership over the past decade. Speaking at IIMA, he praised India's startup ecosystem, now the third largest globally. Singh emphasized interdependence of management and technology, advocating deep-tech-driven growth and regional inclusivity in startup initiatives.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday described India's progress from technology adoption to technology leadership over the last decade, attributing deep-tech-driven advancements as key drivers.
Addressing the IIMA Ventures Summit, Singh celebrated India's booming startup ecosystem, now the third largest in the world, with over 1.75 lakh enterprises. A testament to regional potential, 50% of these startups emerge from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Singh noted the critical role of management and technology interdependence, pointing out the Department of Science & Technology's involvement with IIMA Ventures and its commitment to supporting early-stage startups. He underlined the importance of industry support and strategic management for startup longevity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
