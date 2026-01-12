India's Leap: From Technology Adoption to Leadership

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday described India's progress from technology adoption to technology leadership over the last decade, attributing deep-tech-driven advancements as key drivers.

Addressing the IIMA Ventures Summit, Singh celebrated India's booming startup ecosystem, now the third largest in the world, with over 1.75 lakh enterprises. A testament to regional potential, 50% of these startups emerge from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Singh noted the critical role of management and technology interdependence, pointing out the Department of Science & Technology's involvement with IIMA Ventures and its commitment to supporting early-stage startups. He underlined the importance of industry support and strategic management for startup longevity.

