Revolutionizing Storytelling: Peter Pau and iQIYI Launch AI Theater

iQIYI has partnered with cinematographer Peter Pau to launch an AI Storytelling Lab. The initiative aims to nurture creators in AI filmmaking, promoting innovation in storytelling. Submissions are open for AI-driven films, with selected projects receiving mentorship and premiering in 2026 under the 'Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater.'

Updated: 11-09-2025 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a groundbreaking collaboration, China's leading online entertainment platform, iQIYI, has joined forces with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Peter Pau to unveil a new initiative, the AI Storytelling Lab. This program is designed to foster the next generation of filmmakers adept in AI technology.

The initiative invites filmmakers worldwide to submit proposals for AI-powered films themed around 'Journey to the West,' 'Gender, Happiness, and Faith,' and 'Truth.' Chosen participants will benefit from intensive mentorship and potential industry exposure, setting the stage for a new era of storytelling.

Through this innovative venture, iQIYI and Peter Pau aim to shatter traditional filmmaking boundaries and empower creators with the tools and platforms necessary to excel in the evolving entertainment landscape.

