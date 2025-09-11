Revolutionizing Storytelling: Peter Pau and iQIYI Launch AI Theater
iQIYI has partnered with cinematographer Peter Pau to launch an AI Storytelling Lab. The initiative aims to nurture creators in AI filmmaking, promoting innovation in storytelling. Submissions are open for AI-driven films, with selected projects receiving mentorship and premiering in 2026 under the 'Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater.'
- Country:
- China
In a groundbreaking collaboration, China's leading online entertainment platform, iQIYI, has joined forces with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Peter Pau to unveil a new initiative, the AI Storytelling Lab. This program is designed to foster the next generation of filmmakers adept in AI technology.
The initiative invites filmmakers worldwide to submit proposals for AI-powered films themed around 'Journey to the West,' 'Gender, Happiness, and Faith,' and 'Truth.' Chosen participants will benefit from intensive mentorship and potential industry exposure, setting the stage for a new era of storytelling.
Through this innovative venture, iQIYI and Peter Pau aim to shatter traditional filmmaking boundaries and empower creators with the tools and platforms necessary to excel in the evolving entertainment landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing India’s Nightlife: Pratik Gaba Entertainment’s Impact
David Bowie Archive Opens, 'Severance' Buzzes, and Entertainment Industry's Bold Boycott
Heartfelt Tributes and Power Moves: Entertainment's Weekly Highlights
David Bowie: A Chameleon of Creativity
David Bowie's Legacy Opens in London Amidst Entertainment Headlines