LifeCell & AreoVeda Shine at ACEF Awards with Heartfelt Campaigns

New Delhi, India: Amid a celebratory atmosphere, LifeCell & AreoVeda proudly secured two GOLD awards at the 14th Edition of the ACEF Asian Leaders Conference & Awards 2025 in Mumbai. Their campaigns, honored for storytelling and empathy, captivated audiences by intertwining branding with emotional narratives about motherhood.

One award was for Excellence in Branding & Marketing, featuring a campaign that resonated deeply with many. It artistically portrayed a mother's eternal care throughout a baby's life, seamlessly integrating the concept of stem cell banking. This message, powerful and poignant, amassed millions of impressions and became a movement in itself.

Additionally, their content marketing initiative for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign showcased toxin-free, science-backed skincare for mothers and children, lauded for authenticity and emotional depth. Using real-life experiences shared by influencers, the campaign successfully brought attention to natural, trustworthy skincare solutions. Priyanka Prashob and Shivi Chopra collected the awards on behalf of the team, with hopes for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)