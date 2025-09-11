Tom Holland's Path to Sobriety: Triumph and New Ventures

Hollywood star Tom Holland has once again shared insights into his ongoing sobriety journey. Celebrating nearly three and a half years without alcohol, the 'Spider-Man' actor has touched on the significance of this personal milestone.

Speaking to People, Holland expressed his feelings about sobriety as transformative, describing it as "a little bit like a brand-new identity." In the same conversation, he spoke of his entrepreneurial venture, a non-alcoholic beer company named Bero, indicating his pride and commitment to its growth and innovation.

Holland openly admitted to past struggles with alcohol, recalling that advice from his lawyer helped change his perspective: "You will never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink." Reflecting on his past, he noted how habitual drinking drained his weekends, leading him to depend on loved ones for support and guidance rather than seeking formal rehabilitation. Holland's sobriety efforts coincided with filming 'The Crowded Room'. Meanwhile, he remains dedicated to his burgeoning career, with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' slated for release on July 31, 2026.

