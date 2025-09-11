Left Menu

David Bowie Archive Opens to Public in London

A new archive showcasing 90,000 items from David Bowie's illustrious career is set to open in London. This public exhibition includes iconic memorabilia such as 'Ziggy Stardust' costumes, handwritten lyrics, fan correspondence, and notes on an unfinished musical, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the legendary musician's life and work.

11-09-2025
London is about to become the center of attention for David Bowie enthusiasts, as a unique archive featuring 90,000 items from the legendary musician's career is set to open to the public. The exhibition promises to offer an intimate look into Bowie's creative world.

The collection boasts an array of memorabilia, including glittery 'Ziggy Stardust' costumes, handwritten song lyrics, personal fan letters, and insights into Bowie's unfinished musical projects. Visitors will have the rare chance to explore the artistic journey of one of the most influential performers of the 20th century.

This public display aims to shed light on Bowie's multifaceted talents and his profound impact on music and culture, providing fans with a deeper understanding of the enigmatic icon's legacy.

