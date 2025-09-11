Boating Boosts Tourism at Delhi's Historic Purana Qila

Nine years after initiating recreational boating services at Purana Qila, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is seeing a surge in tourist numbers at the historic Delhi site.

According to officials, a temporary closure of the Delhi Zoo has also fueled the influx of visitors. The trial for the boating services commenced earlier this year, culminating in an official launch on September 1.

Visitor numbers have climbed dramatically since, buoyed by the new attraction and supported by the Sabhyata Foundation. The facility, featuring decorative boats, operates from Talaki Darwaza and offers a scenic 640-meter stretch of water used for rides.