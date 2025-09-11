Left Menu

Boating Boosts Tourism at Delhi's Historic Purana Qila

Purana Qila in Delhi has witnessed increased visitor numbers following the introduction of boating services by the Archaeological Survey of India. The fort now attracts over 3,000 visitors on weekends, up from 2,000. The boating service was officially launched on September 1, drawing crowds to the historic site.

Updated: 11-09-2025 18:37 IST
Nine years after initiating recreational boating services at Purana Qila, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is seeing a surge in tourist numbers at the historic Delhi site.

According to officials, a temporary closure of the Delhi Zoo has also fueled the influx of visitors. The trial for the boating services commenced earlier this year, culminating in an official launch on September 1.

Visitor numbers have climbed dramatically since, buoyed by the new attraction and supported by the Sabhyata Foundation. The facility, featuring decorative boats, operates from Talaki Darwaza and offers a scenic 640-meter stretch of water used for rides.

