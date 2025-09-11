French Committee Calls for Criminal Probe into TikTok's Impact on Minors

A French parliamentary committee has called for a criminal investigation into TikTok, accusing the social media giant of endangering the lives of minors through its platform. The committee's chairman, Arthur Delaporte, announced the move after revealing concerning findings about TikTok's impact on young users.

The investigation was prompted by a lawsuit from seven families who claimed that TikTok exposed their children to harmful content. The committee recommended banning social media for children under 15 and imposing curfews on users aged 15 to 18, limiting their access to platforms at night.

TikTok rejected the committee's accusations, describing them as a misrepresentation of their efforts to protect users. The platform highlighted its policies designed to ensure user safety, especially for teenagers. Meanwhile, international scrutiny of social media giants continues to grow, with several governments looking to implement stricter regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)