Leicester's Diwali Festival at Risk: Campaign to Restore Full Celebrations

In response to Leicester City Council's decision to downsize this year's Diwali celebrations, British Indian MP Shivani Raja and Conservative MP Neil O'Brien have initiated a petition demanding the restoration of the festivities. The council's current plans propose eliminating traditional elements, citing safety concerns due to crowd management issues.

The MPs argue for a full restoration of the event, emphasizing Diwali's cultural and economic importance for Leicester. They plan to challenge the safety advisory group's decision by proposing collaborative efforts for safe celebrations that include fireworks and cultural events.

Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby acknowledged the community's disappointment but stressed the need for cautious crowd management. Meanwhile, local officials and community leaders remain determined to find solutions allowing Diwali to flourish on the Golden Mile safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)