24 Years Later: Remembering September 11th Amidst Unity and Tension

Marking 24 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the United States remembered those who lost their lives with somber ceremonies in New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At ground zero, moments of silence and the reading of victims' names served as poignant reminders of the nearly 3,000 individuals who perished that day. Family members shared personal reflections and updates on the initiatives carried out in honor of their loved ones.

President Trump attended a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, emphasizing national resilience and unity. Meanwhile, the broader implications of the attacks continue to influence global politics, health care, and justice efforts, as the nation strives to keep the memory of September 11 alive for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)