Guillermo del Toro's Auction: A Gothic Legacy On The Block

Renowned director Guillermo del Toro is confronting existential realities by putting up for auction a significant portion of his cherished collection of gothic and fantasy artifacts. These items, central to his acclaimed film repertoire, are now making their way to new homes, influenced by recent natural disasters.

In a three-part auction starting this month, del Toro will part with crucial memorabilia from his films, including concept sketches from 'Cronos' and an original figure from 'The Shape of Water.' Despite the personal attachment, del Toro acknowledges the need to ensure his collectibles find good homes.

Del Toro's decision, spurred partly by Los Angeles wildfires, underscores his preparedness for unforeseen calamities. The fires have threatened his Bleak House collection multiple times, reminding him of life's unpredictability. 'These are all my children,' remarked del Toro, emphasizing the emotional weight behind his choices.

