Left Menu

Building Bridges: Akal Takht Jathedar Embraces Ayyavazhi Community

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, visits the Ayyavazhi community in Tamil Nadu. He meets with Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, explores community traditions, and highlights shared values opposing caste discrimination. Gargaj notes similarities with Sikh teachings and invites Prajapathi to Amritsar for further dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:17 IST
Building Bridges: Akal Takht Jathedar Embraces Ayyavazhi Community
  • Country:
  • India

The officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, marked a significant gesture by visiting the Ayyavazhi community headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Swamithope. His visit aimed to express solidarity and deepen understanding of the community residing in India's southern region.

In his meeting with Ayyavazhi head Bala Prajapathi Adikalar on Thursday, Gargaj was received with traditional honours, including a local garland. As part of his comprehensive tour, he visited the Ayyavazhi Ashram, the historic house of Ayya Vaikundar, and examined ancient palm-leaf manuscripts in Tamil.

Gargaj praised the community for its unwavering stance against casteism and noted parallels with Sikhism's teachings. Highlighting the shared principles of equal dignity and respect championed by Guru Nanak Dev, Gargaj invited Prajapathi to Amritsar's Akal Takht for further discussions.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Releases Four Indian Fishermen Arrested for Boundary Drift

Sri Lanka Releases Four Indian Fishermen Arrested for Boundary Drift

 India
2
Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

 Global
4
Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025