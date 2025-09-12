Building Bridges: Akal Takht Jathedar Embraces Ayyavazhi Community
Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, visits the Ayyavazhi community in Tamil Nadu. He meets with Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, explores community traditions, and highlights shared values opposing caste discrimination. Gargaj notes similarities with Sikh teachings and invites Prajapathi to Amritsar for further dialogue.
The officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, marked a significant gesture by visiting the Ayyavazhi community headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Swamithope. His visit aimed to express solidarity and deepen understanding of the community residing in India's southern region.
In his meeting with Ayyavazhi head Bala Prajapathi Adikalar on Thursday, Gargaj was received with traditional honours, including a local garland. As part of his comprehensive tour, he visited the Ayyavazhi Ashram, the historic house of Ayya Vaikundar, and examined ancient palm-leaf manuscripts in Tamil.
Gargaj praised the community for its unwavering stance against casteism and noted parallels with Sikhism's teachings. Highlighting the shared principles of equal dignity and respect championed by Guru Nanak Dev, Gargaj invited Prajapathi to Amritsar's Akal Takht for further discussions.
