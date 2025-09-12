Massive Security Deployment for Tuljapur's Navratri Festivities
With Navratri around the corner, Tuljapur town gears up for a massive influx of devotees with nearly 2,000 police personnel, 102 CCTV cameras, and multiple emergency setups to ensure safety and smooth movement during the festival, beginning September 22.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Tuljapur town, renowned for the Tulja Bhavani temple, is bracing for the Navratri festival with large-scale security and monitoring measures.
In anticipation of a surge of pilgrims, nearly 2,000 police officers will be stationed, supplemented by 102 newly installed CCTV cameras to manage the crowd effectively during the 10-day affair.
Apart from security measures, first-aid centers on key routes and bike ambulances in crowded areas will be operational to address emergencies, with signs in multiple languages guiding visitors through the festival.
Advertisement