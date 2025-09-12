Massive Security Deployment for Tuljapur's Navratri Festivities

Maharashtra's Tuljapur town, renowned for the Tulja Bhavani temple, is bracing for the Navratri festival with large-scale security and monitoring measures.

In anticipation of a surge of pilgrims, nearly 2,000 police officers will be stationed, supplemented by 102 newly installed CCTV cameras to manage the crowd effectively during the 10-day affair.

Apart from security measures, first-aid centers on key routes and bike ambulances in crowded areas will be operational to address emergencies, with signs in multiple languages guiding visitors through the festival.