2025 IFQM Symposium: Steering India Towards Global Excellence

The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) will host its 2025 symposium in New Delhi, focusing on quality and innovation to enhance India's global competitiveness. The two-day event will attract global leaders across industry and academia to discuss strategies for positioning India in global value chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) is set to host the 2025 edition of its annual symposium in New Delhi. The event, themed "Quality & Innovation to Make India Globally Competitive," will run on September 18–19 and gather key figures across government, industry, and academia.

This symposium aims to build upon the inaugural event held in 2024 by further exploring avenues to integrate India into global value chains. Discussions will focus not only on enhancing quality standards but also on how innovation can drive transformative changes across Indian industries.

The event will feature participation from top officials, including renowned industry leaders and global experts, who will discuss pathways to achieve India's 2030 goals. Highlights will include thematic dance performances and various panel discussions, providing a comprehensive view of India's capacity to be a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

