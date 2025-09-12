2025 IFQM Symposium: Steering India Towards Global Excellence

The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) is set to host the 2025 edition of its annual symposium in New Delhi. The event, themed "Quality & Innovation to Make India Globally Competitive," will run on September 18–19 and gather key figures across government, industry, and academia.

This symposium aims to build upon the inaugural event held in 2024 by further exploring avenues to integrate India into global value chains. Discussions will focus not only on enhancing quality standards but also on how innovation can drive transformative changes across Indian industries.

The event will feature participation from top officials, including renowned industry leaders and global experts, who will discuss pathways to achieve India's 2030 goals. Highlights will include thematic dance performances and various panel discussions, providing a comprehensive view of India's capacity to be a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)