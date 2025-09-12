Left Menu

Prince Harry's Mission of Support: A Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry made an unexpected visit to Ukraine to show solidarity with wounded service members. As a British Army veteran and founder of the Invictus Games, Harry highlights efforts to aid military recovery amidst ongoing conflict. The visit follows Harry's meeting with King Charles III, addressing prior family tensions.

Updated: 12-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:20 IST
Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, aiming to support injured service members amid escalating tensions. Representatives stated he was in Kyiv, but his itinerary remains confidential for security purposes. This marks Harry's second visit to Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion.

In an interview with the Guardian while on a train to Kyiv, Harry, a former British Army officer and the founder of the Invictus Games, emphasized, "We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process." Ukraine hopes to host the games in 2029.

Harry's Ukraine visit follows his recent trip to the UK, where he met King Charles III after 19 months of cold relations. This encounter aimed to mend familial ties strained since Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020, relinquishing royal duties.

