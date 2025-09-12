Left Menu

Highlander Revival Faces Setback with Cavill's Injury

Production of the new Henry Cavill-starring 'Highlander' film has been delayed to 2026 following Cavill's training injury. Directed by Chad Stahelski and featuring a star-studded cast, the film was initially scheduled to begin filming this year. The movie revisits the classic 1986 'Highlander' tale.

The production of the much-anticipated 'Highlander' film starring Henry Cavill has hit a snag due to an injury Cavill sustained during training sessions for the film.

Chad Stahelski, renowned for his work on 'John Wick', is at the helm of this new rendition, which sees Cavill join forces with Russell Crowe and Dave Bautista.

The production, originally set to commence this year, is now postponed to 2026, altering the release timeline of this high-profile Amazon and MGM project.

