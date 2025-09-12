Highlander Revival Faces Setback with Cavill's Injury

The production of the much-anticipated 'Highlander' film starring Henry Cavill has hit a snag due to an injury Cavill sustained during training sessions for the film.

Chad Stahelski, renowned for his work on 'John Wick', is at the helm of this new rendition, which sees Cavill join forces with Russell Crowe and Dave Bautista.

The production, originally set to commence this year, is now postponed to 2026, altering the release timeline of this high-profile Amazon and MGM project.