In the shadow of World War Two's approach, Disney+'s first Polish original series "The Breslau Murders" paints a dramatic portrait of historical echoes in today's Central Europe, as stated by director Leszek Dawid.

Focusing on Franz Podolsky, a Polish police commissioner in the German city of Breslau, now Wroclaw, the series explores a murder investigation undermining the Nazi propaganda around the 1936 Berlin Olympics. At a time when Prime Minister Donald Tusk warns of renewed conflict with Russia post its 2022 Ukraine invasion, the series resonates deeply.

Linking past to present, Dawid highlights history's cyclical threats, echoing Poland's wartime trauma as expressed by actress Agata Kulesza, who stars as Gerda Holtz. Despite its historical gravity, the series retains its core as a gripping crime narrative.

