Emperor Naruhito's Consolation Tour: Honoring WWII's Deep Scars

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, with Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, commemorated atomic bombing victims in Nagasaki as Japan observed WWII's 80th anniversary. His tour reflects a commitment to remembrance and atonement, emphasizing the importance of relaying war tragedies to future generations. Their journey included visits to Hiroshima and Okinawa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagasaki | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:58 IST
  • Japan

In an emotionally charged visit, Japanese Emperor Naruhito, joined by his wife and daughter, paid homage to the victims of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, marking the solemn 80th anniversary of the event.

The royal family laid white floral tributes and bowed in respect at the cenotaph located at Nagasaki's peace memorial park, underscoring their mission of remembrance and reconciliation following the harrowing events of World War II.

Emperor Naruhito has been dedicated to reminding the younger generations of the painful truths of war, as evidenced by his visits to other historic WWII sites like Hiroshima, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

