Bihar Idea Festival 2025 Celebrates Grassroots Innovation with Shambhavi Sharma's Low Smoke Chulha

In a significant acknowledgment of grassroots innovation, the Bihar Idea Festival 2025, held in Patna, celebrated young changemaker Shambhavi Sharma for her groundbreaking project, the 'Low Smoke Chulha.' Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded her for providing an environmentally conscious cooking solution tailored for rural Bihar.

The festival aimed to spotlight innovations that bolster sustainability, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra emphasized the event's influence on inspiring future entrepreneurs, with the 'Low Smoke Chulha' reducing smoke by 60%, saving firewood, and aligning with Bihar's sustainable cooking mission.

Gathering policymakers, industry leaders, and social entrepreneurs, the festival underscored Bihar's transformation into a hotspot for grassroots innovation, with Shambhavi's solution standing out among the top impactful innovations recognized.

