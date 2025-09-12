Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's Cultural Pilgrimage to Ram Temple
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a delegation. The visit signifies cultural ties between India and Mauritius. Ramgoolam, on a state visit, also held talks with Prime Minister Modi and received hospitality emphasizing Indo-Mauritian unity.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited Ayodhya's Ram Temple, highlighting the cultural link between India and Mauritius. Joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and officials, Ramgoolam received updates on the temple's progress.
The Mauritius leader was ceremonially welcomed with traditional Vedic chants and a vibrant reception. His visit is a symbol of the enduring cultural ties and shared heritage. A film showcasing the temple's craftsmanship and architectural prowess was presented, reflecting the collaborative ethos between the nations.
Prior to visiting Ayodhya, the Prime Minister attended a private showing of the renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and engaged in bilateral discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramgoolam's India visit from September 9 to 16 emphasized the partnership in religious and cultural diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
