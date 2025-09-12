Silver Lining: India Mulls Mandatory Hallmarking for Silver Jewellery

The government's plan to possibly impose mandatory hallmarking for silver jewellery reflects its commitment to ensuring metal purity and consumer protection. This decision is contingent upon a six-month evaluation of the recently introduced voluntary hallmarking process.

In its latest move, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) introduced a digital identification system under the revised IS 2112:2025 standard, enhancing traceability by including unique identification for each piece of silver jewellery. The revamped standard aligns with existing gold hallmarking practices.

The hallmarking process, which tracks aspects such as purity and date, aims to authenticate over 3.2 million silver articles in the coming financial year. This initiative by BIS highlights the growing emphasis on standardization and consistency in silver jewellery production.

(With inputs from agencies.)