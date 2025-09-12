Left Menu

Silver Lining: India Mulls Mandatory Hallmarking for Silver Jewellery

The Indian government is considering mandatory hallmarking for silver jewellery, currently a voluntary process, to ensure metal purity. This follows BIS's revised standard introducing Hallmarking Unique Identification for traceability. The decision will be evaluated over six months before a final mandate is issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:41 IST
Silver Lining: India Mulls Mandatory Hallmarking for Silver Jewellery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's plan to possibly impose mandatory hallmarking for silver jewellery reflects its commitment to ensuring metal purity and consumer protection. This decision is contingent upon a six-month evaluation of the recently introduced voluntary hallmarking process.

In its latest move, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) introduced a digital identification system under the revised IS 2112:2025 standard, enhancing traceability by including unique identification for each piece of silver jewellery. The revamped standard aligns with existing gold hallmarking practices.

The hallmarking process, which tracks aspects such as purity and date, aims to authenticate over 3.2 million silver articles in the coming financial year. This initiative by BIS highlights the growing emphasis on standardization and consistency in silver jewellery production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission Amid Middle East Tensions

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Modi's Manipur Visit: A Historic Step Towards Reconciliation and Development

Modi's Manipur Visit: A Historic Step Towards Reconciliation and Development

 India
3
Pakistan Locks Horns with Oman: Asia Cup 2025 Opener Unfolds in Dubai

Pakistan Locks Horns with Oman: Asia Cup 2025 Opener Unfolds in Dubai

 United Arab Emirates
4
Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025