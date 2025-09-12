Left Menu

Delhi HC Halts 'Masoom Kaatil' for Promoting Violence and Religious Insensitivity

The Delhi High Court has refused to permit the release of 'Masoom Kaatil,' citing its potential to incite religious hatred and violence. The film glorifies unlawful actions and features violent imagery, risking societal harmony and public safety. The court emphasized the need for responsible artistic expression within legal boundaries.

The Delhi High Court has barred the Hindi film 'Masoom Kaatil' from release, highlighting its potential to incite religious hatred and disturb social harmony in a diverse society.

The court criticized the film for glorifying vigilante justice, saying it undermines trust in the legal system by celebrating unlawful actions as heroic.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora dismissed the plea challenging CBFC's decision, noting the film's violent and offensive content violated legal provisions meant to maintain peace and respect for communal identities.

