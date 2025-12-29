Rise in Violence Against Kashmiris Sparks JKSA Protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rising harassment and violence against Kashmiri students and shawl vendors in Himachal Pradesh. They highlighted a recent assault on Jehangir Ahmad in Kangra district as emblematic of a broader trend.

Despite assurances at multiple levels, incidents continue across northern states, with Himachal Pradesh emerging as a particularly troubling area. JKSA reports at least 18 cases this year of assault or intimidation against Kashmiri traders, many of which resulted in no arrests or FIRs.

JKSA alleges that this inaction emboldens perpetrators and instills fear among Kashmiris, leading to disrupted education, livelihoods, and dignity. They urge Home Minister Shah to demand a detailed report on these incidents from Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister to ensure Kashmiri citizens' protection and integration.