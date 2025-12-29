Left Menu

Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence

The tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, has incited nationwide condemnation and highlighted persistent racial discrimination in India. Leaders across the political spectrum are demanding justice and systemic reforms to prevent hate crimes. The incident has sparked solidarity marches and calls for a national anti-racism law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:16 IST
Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured strict action against the accused in the racial attack that killed Tripura student Anjel Chakma.

Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condemned systemic hate, urging for reforms and justice. Candlelight vigils were held nationwide.

Anjel succumbed to injuries after defending his brother from racial slurs. Authorities seek to apprehend all suspects swiftly, amid public anger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025