Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence
The tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, has incited nationwide condemnation and highlighted persistent racial discrimination in India. Leaders across the political spectrum are demanding justice and systemic reforms to prevent hate crimes. The incident has sparked solidarity marches and calls for a national anti-racism law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:16 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured strict action against the accused in the racial attack that killed Tripura student Anjel Chakma.
Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condemned systemic hate, urging for reforms and justice. Candlelight vigils were held nationwide.
Anjel succumbed to injuries after defending his brother from racial slurs. Authorities seek to apprehend all suspects swiftly, amid public anger.
