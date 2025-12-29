Nation in Mourning: Anjel Chakma's Tragic End Sparks Nationwide Outcry Against Racial Violence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured strict action against the accused in the racial attack that killed Tripura student Anjel Chakma.

Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condemned systemic hate, urging for reforms and justice. Candlelight vigils were held nationwide.

Anjel succumbed to injuries after defending his brother from racial slurs. Authorities seek to apprehend all suspects swiftly, amid public anger.

(With inputs from agencies.)