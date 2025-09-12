Left Menu

Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Indian Employment and Exports

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticizes US President Donald Trump's tariffs, affecting Indian exports and causing significant job losses, especially in the gems, jewellery, seafood, and manufacturing sectors. Tharoor urges diversification of export markets and political ties, while questioning the fairness of US policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:10 IST
Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Indian Employment and Exports
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described U.S. President Donald Trump as a 'mercurial' figure whose tariff policies have started to adversely impact Indian businesses.

With the U.S. imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods, including a penalty related to Russian oil purchases, Tharoor emphasized job losses in sectors like gems, jewellery, and seafood.

He advocated for market diversification and questioned America's selective sanction policies, calling for consistent global standards. At a conference in Singapore, Tharoor highlighted the significance of the real estate sector in India's growing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Coal India's Controversial Price Hike Policy

Supreme Court Upholds Coal India's Controversial Price Hike Policy

 India
3
India Gears Up for World Cup with Crucial Series Against Australia

India Gears Up for World Cup with Crucial Series Against Australia

 Global
4
Mexican Tariffs on Chinese Goods Spark Diplomatic Talks

Mexican Tariffs on Chinese Goods Spark Diplomatic Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025