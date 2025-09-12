Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Indian Employment and Exports

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described U.S. President Donald Trump as a 'mercurial' figure whose tariff policies have started to adversely impact Indian businesses.

With the U.S. imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods, including a penalty related to Russian oil purchases, Tharoor emphasized job losses in sectors like gems, jewellery, and seafood.

He advocated for market diversification and questioned America's selective sanction policies, calling for consistent global standards. At a conference in Singapore, Tharoor highlighted the significance of the real estate sector in India's growing economy.

