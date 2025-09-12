Digitising Manuscripts: Guarding India's Intellectual Wealth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the importance of digitizing India's wealth of ancient manuscripts to tackle the issue of intellectual piracy. Speaking at the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, he revealed that more than 10 lakh manuscripts have already been digitized, marking significant progress in preserving India's cultural heritage.

Addressing the theme 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage,' Modi described this effort as part of the broader national mission towards 'swadeshi' and 'aatmanirbhar Bharat.' The initiative also includes collaboration with nations such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Mongolia, which share cultural ties with India.

The prime minister lauded the involvement of private organizations alongside the government in this digital preservation program, which he hailed as indicative of India's thriving intellectual tradition. He stated that India's knowledge history is deeply rooted in preservation, innovation, addition, and adaptation, signifying a renaissance of its storied past.

