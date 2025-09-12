Left Menu

Tragedy Amidst Turmoil: Indian Woman Loses Life in Nepal Protests

Amid violent Gen Z protests in Nepal, Indian citizen Rajesh Gola tragically died while trying to escape a burning hotel in Kathmandu. The protests, ignited by anti-government sentiments, led to widespread destruction and casualties. Rajesh, alongside her husband, was on a pilgrimage that turned disastrously wrong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:09 IST
Tragedy Amidst Turmoil: Indian Woman Loses Life in Nepal Protests
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of violent protests that shook Nepal, an Indian woman, Rajesh Gola, tragically lost her life when attempting to escape from a hotel set ablaze in Kathmandu. The couple from Ghaziabad encountered unforeseen dangers during their pilgrimage to the Pashupatinath temple, turning a spiritual journey into a devastating ordeal.

Rajesh's husband, Rambir Singh Gola, described their desperate actions as the hotel was engulfed in flames. Attempting to flee, Rajesh slipped while climbing down a curtain and succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. This loss underscored the violence that erupted amidst widespread protests against government actions.

Following the tragedy, political unrest continued in Nepal, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Protests sparked by corruption allegations caused the destruction of several government buildings and resulted in significant casualties, furthering the sense of chaos in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

 India
2
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

 Global
3
'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

 Global
4
Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025