Tragedy Amidst Turmoil: Indian Woman Loses Life in Nepal Protests

In the midst of violent protests that shook Nepal, an Indian woman, Rajesh Gola, tragically lost her life when attempting to escape from a hotel set ablaze in Kathmandu. The couple from Ghaziabad encountered unforeseen dangers during their pilgrimage to the Pashupatinath temple, turning a spiritual journey into a devastating ordeal.

Rajesh's husband, Rambir Singh Gola, described their desperate actions as the hotel was engulfed in flames. Attempting to flee, Rajesh slipped while climbing down a curtain and succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. This loss underscored the violence that erupted amidst widespread protests against government actions.

Following the tragedy, political unrest continued in Nepal, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Protests sparked by corruption allegations caused the destruction of several government buildings and resulted in significant casualties, furthering the sense of chaos in the country.

