Strengthening Ties: Pakistan's Strategic Engagement with China

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has embarked on a significant ten-day visit to China, arriving in Chengdu. His trip succeeds the recent diplomatic engagements by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Zardari is set to be a key guest at the 2025 Golden Panda International Cultural Forum's opening ceremony and will be touring Sichuan province, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. A primary focus of his visit is reinforcing the Pakistan-China relationship.

Accompanied by senior Pakistani officials, Zardari will hold strategic discussions with China's leadership to bolster bilateral ties across multiple sectors. This diplomatic effort underscores Pakistan's intent to solidify its partnership under the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership framework.