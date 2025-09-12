Empowering Mobility: New Jaipur Foot Centre Opens in Bastar

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 36th permanent centre of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in Jagdalpur, Bastar district. Renowned for producing the 'Jaipur Foot' artificial limbs, the BMVSS has expanded its global footprint with this new facility.

CM Sai personally engaged with the manufacturing process and assisted individuals in fitting the Jaipur Foot, which significantly restored their mobility and dignity. BMVSS has a notable presence in 44 countries and has provided rehabilitation to approximately 24 lakh people worldwide, as highlighted by media advisor Prakash Bhandari.

Despite challenges, particularly in areas affected by Naxalite activities, BMVSS has successfully conducted 12 'Jaipur Foot' camps in regions like Dantewada, Sukhma, and Narayanpur. The inauguration event was marked by the presence of key officials including Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and Commerce Minister Lakhan Lal Devangan, alongside organization leaders.