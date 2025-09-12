Left Menu

Empowering Mobility: New Jaipur Foot Centre Opens in Bastar

A new permanent centre for Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, makers of the Jaipur Foot, was inaugurated in Bastar, Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. With its global presence, the organization has been instrumental in rehabilitating millions. Recent efforts included camps in Naxal-affected regions with assistance from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:58 IST
Empowering Mobility: New Jaipur Foot Centre Opens in Bastar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 36th permanent centre of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in Jagdalpur, Bastar district. Renowned for producing the 'Jaipur Foot' artificial limbs, the BMVSS has expanded its global footprint with this new facility.

CM Sai personally engaged with the manufacturing process and assisted individuals in fitting the Jaipur Foot, which significantly restored their mobility and dignity. BMVSS has a notable presence in 44 countries and has provided rehabilitation to approximately 24 lakh people worldwide, as highlighted by media advisor Prakash Bhandari.

Despite challenges, particularly in areas affected by Naxalite activities, BMVSS has successfully conducted 12 'Jaipur Foot' camps in regions like Dantewada, Sukhma, and Narayanpur. The inauguration event was marked by the presence of key officials including Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and Commerce Minister Lakhan Lal Devangan, alongside organization leaders.

TRENDING

1
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium
2
Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

 Global
3
Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

 Nepal
4
SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025