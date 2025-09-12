Left Menu

Empowering Women in the Age of Emerging Technologies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a landmark national conference focusing on women's empowerment amid technological advancements. The event aims to discuss AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity, providing over 100 delegates with strategies to include women in tech-driven economies, aligning with India's future vision, Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate a historic national conference designed to empower women as they navigate the challenges brought by emerging technologies. The two-day event, scheduled for Sunday, marks a first in focusing legislative attention on the Committees of Empowerment of Women.

With over 100 delegates in attendance, the conference will delve into the nuances of India's digital transformation and the implications of AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity on women. Central to the discussions will be aligning with the vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047 through strategic inclusivity in tech-driven economies.

The conference will see participation from key figures such as Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and others, all contributing to discussions on gender-responsive budgeting and women's roles in development. This initiative, led by the Lok Sabha Speaker, underscores a commitment to enhancing debate and interactions within legislative bodies.

