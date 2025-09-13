Left Menu

Global Celebration for Ayurveda Day: A Modern Healthcare Revolution

Ayurveda Day, organized on September 23 at Goa's All India Institute of Ayurveda, aims to position Ayurveda as a global healthcare solution. With the theme 'Ayurveda for People and Planet,' the event will feature activities in India and globally, supported by international universities and wellness organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This year's main event for Ayurveda Day will be held on September 23 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, as announced by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

For the first time, Ayurveda Day will adhere to a fixed date on the calendar—23rd September—departing from previous celebrations aligned with Dhanvantari Jayanti, the Ayush Ministry stated.

The event underscores India's dedication to integrative, globally applicable healthcare, with Goa chosen as an ideal venue due to its international appeal and wellness-oriented culture.

Minister Jadhav, addressing a conference in Rajasthan, highlighted the theme 'Ayurveda for People and Planet,' showcasing the government's vision of Ayurveda as a sustainable solution to modern healthcare challenges.

Nationwide activities and global partnerships will highlight Ayurveda's worldwide impact, reinforcing its status as a global health movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

