Uddhav Thackeray Decries India-Pakistan Cricket as National Insult

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, criticized the India-Pakistan cricket match, calling it a national insult amidst border tensions. Protests are planned. Meanwhile, two Naxalites in Chhattisgarh were killed, the Northeast sees development under PM Modi, and Maharashtra boosts its mobile forensic labs to enhance crime detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the notion of playing a cricket match with Pakistan, branding it an affront to national sentiment as Indian soldiers are martyred on the borders. In response, he announced 'sindoor' protests throughout Maharashtra.

In other regional news, Chhattisgarh's police confirmed the elimination of two Naxalites in Bijapur, each of whom carried a bounty totaling Rs 16 lakh.

Meanwhile, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for facilitating peace and development in the Northeast. Also, Maharashtra has expanded its mobile forensic lab fleet to 59 to expedite crime investigations.

