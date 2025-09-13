Uddhav Thackeray Decries India-Pakistan Cricket as National Insult
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, criticized the India-Pakistan cricket match, calling it a national insult amidst border tensions. Protests are planned. Meanwhile, two Naxalites in Chhattisgarh were killed, the Northeast sees development under PM Modi, and Maharashtra boosts its mobile forensic labs to enhance crime detection.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the notion of playing a cricket match with Pakistan, branding it an affront to national sentiment as Indian soldiers are martyred on the borders. In response, he announced 'sindoor' protests throughout Maharashtra.
In other regional news, Chhattisgarh's police confirmed the elimination of two Naxalites in Bijapur, each of whom carried a bounty totaling Rs 16 lakh.
Meanwhile, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for facilitating peace and development in the Northeast. Also, Maharashtra has expanded its mobile forensic lab fleet to 59 to expedite crime investigations.
ALSO READ
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh's Bold Stance Against Naxalism: Forces Achieve Major Victory
Major Naxalite Leadership Crushed in Chhattisgarh: Notorious Leader Among Casualties
Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments
Intense Clash: Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize Senior Naxal Commander