Uddhav Thackeray Decries India-Pakistan Cricket as National Insult

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the notion of playing a cricket match with Pakistan, branding it an affront to national sentiment as Indian soldiers are martyred on the borders. In response, he announced 'sindoor' protests throughout Maharashtra.

In other regional news, Chhattisgarh's police confirmed the elimination of two Naxalites in Bijapur, each of whom carried a bounty totaling Rs 16 lakh.

Meanwhile, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for facilitating peace and development in the Northeast. Also, Maharashtra has expanded its mobile forensic lab fleet to 59 to expedite crime investigations.