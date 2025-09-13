Unlocking India's Artistic Legacy: The 'Paperworks & Sculptures' Auction

The art world is buzzing with anticipation for Giftex's upcoming 'Paperworks & Sculptures' auction, a carefully curated array of iconic Indian artworks set for September 16-17. Featuring a variety of paintings and sculptures, the online event offers a deep dive into India's vast cultural legacy, ranging from timeless classics to modern avant-garde expressions.

According to Manoj Mansukhani, Director of Marketing at Giftex, the auction will showcase works from notable artists, including M F Husain's vibrant acrylic easel, T Vaikuntam's serene Telangana woman sculpture, and Ram Kumar's intricate bronze bust. These pieces highlight the diversity and richness of Indian art.

Bidders can take part in the auction via Giftex's platform and explore a wide array of lots, like Gurucharan Singh's vivid painting or Jayasri Burman's mythologically inspired watercolor, each estimated at impressive figures. Giftex continues to be a leading platform, connecting passionate collectors with significant cultural artifacts.

