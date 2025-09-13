Left Menu

Bhupen Hazarika: Uniting India Through Song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honors the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika, celebrating the singer's role in uniting India through music during his birth centenary event in Guwahati. Modi also released a commemorative book and coin, stressing cultural connectivity's importance in national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, highlighting his music's powerful role in uniting India during the singer's birth centenary celebration in Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, Modi emphasized the significance of Hazarika's songs in promoting the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' and acknowledged his contribution to voicing a united Northeast during turbulent times.

The prime minister also released a book and a Rs 100 commemorative coin in Hazarika's honor, underscoring the importance of cultural connectivity as a cornerstone of national development and urging people to support local Assamese traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

