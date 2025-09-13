Left Menu

Paramount Faces Backlash Over Stance on Israeli Film Boycott

Paramount condemned a recent pledge by thousands of actors and producers to boycott Israeli film institutions over their alleged complicity in Palestinian abuses. The studio, advocating for more engagement, not less, faced criticism for its response to a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:57 IST
Paramount Faces Backlash Over Stance on Israeli Film Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount has come under fire for their condemnation of a pledge signed by more than 4,000 actors and producers to boycott Israeli film institutions. The pledge was made in response to accusations of complicity in the abuse of Palestinians by Israel, amid rising tensions in Gaza.

In a statement released on Friday, Paramount declared it disagrees with efforts that silence creative professionals based on nationality, suggesting that understanding and peace require more engagement. The studio's stance has sparked debate within the industry, with some accusing it of misrepresenting the intent of the pledge.

The controversial pledge, intended not to target Israeli individuals but institutions, has drawn parallels with historical boycotts against apartheid-era South Africa, highlighting a deep division in the entertainment world over the issue.

TRENDING

1
India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin and Strategy

India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin a...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

 India
3
NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

 India
4
Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025