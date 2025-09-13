Left Menu

Bhupen Hazarika: The Voice that Unites India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary in Guwahati, lauding the Bharat Ratna awardee's unifying music. Modi emphasized Hazarika's role in promoting 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' and stressed cultural connectivity's role in national development. The event featured musical tributes and the release of a Hazarika biography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during celebrations honoring the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, praised the late musician's work for promoting unity across India. Modi highlighted how Hazarika's songs encapsulate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', stressing the importance of cultural connectivity for the nation's growth.

The event, marked by cultural performances, saw the release of a biography of Hazarika written by Anuradha Sarma Pujari and a special Rs 100 coin. Modi's words underscored the significance of the Bharat Ratna awarded to Hazarika, as a tribute to the entire Northeast region.

The prime minister's remarks underscored the integral role of the Northeast in India's development. Celebrations included a musical tribute by numerous artists and speeches by officials, commemorating Hazarika's enduring impact on India's cultural heritage.

