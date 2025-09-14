Left Menu

Amaravati's NTR Memorial: A Beacon of Telugu Heritage

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu prioritizes the NTR memorial park in Amaravati to celebrate Telugu culture and history. Emphasizing a 182-metre statue and a tourist-friendly reservoir, Naidu aims for a symbol of Telugu pride and inviting infrastructure comparable to Gujarat's Statue of Unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the construction of the NTR memorial park in Amaravati, aiming to create a landmark of Telugu pride and history. Emphasizing Telugu culture, the project will serve as a testament to the identity of Amaravati as the people's capital.

The envisioned NTR Smritivanam, or memorial park, is slated to showcase Telugu heritage, with a towering 182-meter statue as its centerpiece. It is expected to celebrate the region's traditions and notable personalities like Alluri Seetharama Raju and Potti Sriramulu, while fostering tourism.

In parallel, plans for an iconic bridge over the Krishna River and an international-standard convention center are underway, further establishing Amaravati as a cultural and infrastructural beacon akin to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

