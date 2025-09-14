Singing Legend Chhannulal Mishra Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns
Renowned Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra, 89, has been hospitalized due to health concerns including low haemoglobin and bed sores. Initially treated at Ramkrishna Mission Hospital in Mirzapur, he was moved to BHU hospital in Varanasi after encountering heart-related issues. His condition is stable, according to medical sources.
Renowned Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra, aged 89, has been moved to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital in Varanasi following heart-related concerns. Previously, he was receiving treatment for a lack of haemoglobin and bed sores in Mirzapur.
Dr Rajesh Bind, the personal assistant to the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College, assured that although there are no major issues, the transfer to BHU was a precautionary measure. 'There is nothing to worry about,' he stated.
Mishra, celebrated for his expertise in classical and semi-classical music, was initially admitted to Ramkrishna Mission Hospital. His daughter, Namrata Mishra, mentioned the sudden deterioration in his health, emphasizing the ongoing care led by Dr Sanjeev Kumar and his team at BHU.
