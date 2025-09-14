Left Menu

Singing Legend Chhannulal Mishra Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Renowned Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra, 89, has been hospitalized due to health concerns including low haemoglobin and bed sores. Initially treated at Ramkrishna Mission Hospital in Mirzapur, he was moved to BHU hospital in Varanasi after encountering heart-related issues. His condition is stable, according to medical sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 14-09-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 11:15 IST
Singing Legend Chhannulal Mishra Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra, aged 89, has been moved to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital in Varanasi following heart-related concerns. Previously, he was receiving treatment for a lack of haemoglobin and bed sores in Mirzapur.

Dr Rajesh Bind, the personal assistant to the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College, assured that although there are no major issues, the transfer to BHU was a precautionary measure. 'There is nothing to worry about,' he stated.

Mishra, celebrated for his expertise in classical and semi-classical music, was initially admitted to Ramkrishna Mission Hospital. His daughter, Namrata Mishra, mentioned the sudden deterioration in his health, emphasizing the ongoing care led by Dr Sanjeev Kumar and his team at BHU.

TRENDING

1
Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

 Global
2
Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day till people go to bed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day ti...

 India
3
Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8

Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8

 Global
4
India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025