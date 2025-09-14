Singing Legend Chhannulal Mishra Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Renowned Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra, aged 89, has been moved to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital in Varanasi following heart-related concerns. Previously, he was receiving treatment for a lack of haemoglobin and bed sores in Mirzapur.

Dr Rajesh Bind, the personal assistant to the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College, assured that although there are no major issues, the transfer to BHU was a precautionary measure. 'There is nothing to worry about,' he stated.

Mishra, celebrated for his expertise in classical and semi-classical music, was initially admitted to Ramkrishna Mission Hospital. His daughter, Namrata Mishra, mentioned the sudden deterioration in his health, emphasizing the ongoing care led by Dr Sanjeev Kumar and his team at BHU.