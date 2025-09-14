Controversy Erupts Over Great Nicobar Mega Project: An Ecological Alarm

In a scathing critique, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh labeled the Modi government's Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project as an 'ecological disaster'. He accused the administration of pushing the project despite legal challenges, including those relating to environmental clearances and the Forest Rights Act.

Ramesh, formerly an environment minister, highlighted ongoing activities by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation, which is inviting expressions of interest for tree felling and land allocation despite pending court cases. Meanwhile, a petition in the Calcutta High Court disputes the project's legal compliance.

As debate ensues, Sonia Gandhi also condemned the project as a threat to indigenous communities and procedural integrity. Despite these assertions, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav defended the initiative as essential for national development, claiming all necessary clearances have been secured.