Controversy Erupts Over Great Nicobar Mega Project: An Ecological Alarm

Jairam Ramesh labels the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project an 'ecological disaster' under the Modi government. Despite ongoing legal challenges, actions are proceeding with expressions of interest for tree felling and land marking. The project has faced multiple objections on environmental and legal grounds and awaits court hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:31 IST
In a scathing critique, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh labeled the Modi government's Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project as an 'ecological disaster'. He accused the administration of pushing the project despite legal challenges, including those relating to environmental clearances and the Forest Rights Act.

Ramesh, formerly an environment minister, highlighted ongoing activities by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation, which is inviting expressions of interest for tree felling and land allocation despite pending court cases. Meanwhile, a petition in the Calcutta High Court disputes the project's legal compliance.

As debate ensues, Sonia Gandhi also condemned the project as a threat to indigenous communities and procedural integrity. Despite these assertions, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav defended the initiative as essential for national development, claiming all necessary clearances have been secured.

