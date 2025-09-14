FutureScape 2047: Redefining Hospitality for a New India
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) will host its annual convention in Bengaluru from September 18-20. Titled 'FutureScape 2047: Redefining Hospitality for a New India,' the event will include discussions on industry transformation, cybersecurity, gastronomy, and sustainable growth.
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has unveiled plans for its forthcoming annual convention, set to take place from September 18-20 in Bengaluru. Titled 'FutureScape 2047: Redefining Hospitality for a New India,' the event promises to explore the evolving landscape of the hospitality sector.
Inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the convention will boast participation from union ministers, chief ministers, and senior officials. Partnering with the Union Ministry of Tourism and Karnataka Tourism Department, FHRAI aims to foster dialogue among over 1,500 delegates, including investors, policymakers, and global experts.
Key discussions will tackle topics such as cybersecurity in hospitality, the evolution of gastronomy, human-centered technology experiences, and sustainable innovations, reflecting India's progress towards its centenary of independence.
