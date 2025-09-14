Madhya Pradesh Plans 'Shri Krishna Path' Pilgrimage Circuit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the creation of a 'Shri Krishna Path' during a cultural conference celebrating Lord Krishna's philosophy. This project aims to mark sites of Krishna's divine play across the region, establishing a significant pilgrimage route for devotees.

Yadav emphasized Krishna's belief in democratic governance, which aligns with the state's current leadership. The government will also honor Krishna's legacy by building Gita Bhavans across urban centers and over 300 Sandipani Vidyalayas to promote traditional gurukul education.

Yadav highlighted the historical significance of Pataliputra and Avantika as centers of power and learning, where Buddhism's message of peace and harmony spread globally. The initiative seeks to revive this cultural and spiritual heritage, enhancing the state's historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)