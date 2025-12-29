Left Menu

Security Hurdles and Weather Woes Slash Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The annual pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine witnessed a substantial decline in 2025, falling below 70 lakh visitors due to security incidents and adverse weather. Despite setbacks, the Shrine Board focused on infrastructure and safety upgrades to ensure pilgrim safety and support ongoing religious tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:59 IST
The annual pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine faced a sharp decline in 2025, as visitor numbers fell below the 70-lakh mark.

Security concerns, highlighted by incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack, coupled with weather disruptions, particularly the August landslide, significantly impacted attendance.

The Shrine Board emphasized safety improvements and infrastructure upgrades to support religious tourism amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

