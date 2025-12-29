Security Hurdles and Weather Woes Slash Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The annual pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine faced a sharp decline in 2025, as visitor numbers fell below the 70-lakh mark.

Security concerns, highlighted by incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack, coupled with weather disruptions, particularly the August landslide, significantly impacted attendance.

The Shrine Board emphasized safety improvements and infrastructure upgrades to support religious tourism amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)