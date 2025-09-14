Left Menu

Mirai: Super Yodha - A Blockbuster Triumph at the Box Office

Telugu film 'Mirai: Super Yodha,' featuring star Teja Sajja, has grossed over Rs 50 crore globally within two days. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, it boasts an ensemble cast and is presented in multiple languages. Karan Johar presents it in Hindi.

Updated: 14-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:39 IST
'Mirai: Super Yodha,' led by Telugu sensation Teja Sajja, has shattered box office records, amassing over Rs 55.6 crore globally in just two days, the producers have confirmed.

The film, a venture of TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, premiered worldwide on Friday. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, it includes notable performances by Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Shooting past an initial Rs 27.20 crore opening, 'Mirai: Super Yodha' followed up with a Rs 28.4 crore collection on its second day. The film, applauded by audiences, is offered in various languages and carries a Hindi presentation by filmmaker Karan Johar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

