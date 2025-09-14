Mirai: Super Yodha - A Blockbuster Triumph at the Box Office

'Mirai: Super Yodha,' led by Telugu sensation Teja Sajja, has shattered box office records, amassing over Rs 55.6 crore globally in just two days, the producers have confirmed.

The film, a venture of TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, premiered worldwide on Friday. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, it includes notable performances by Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Shooting past an initial Rs 27.20 crore opening, 'Mirai: Super Yodha' followed up with a Rs 28.4 crore collection on its second day. The film, applauded by audiences, is offered in various languages and carries a Hindi presentation by filmmaker Karan Johar.

(With inputs from agencies.)