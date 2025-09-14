Left Menu

Ankita Lokhande's Emotional Note for Hospitalized Husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande shares an emotional message for her husband, Vicky Jain, who is hospitalized after an injury. She reminisces about their loving relationship and asks fans to pray for his quick recovery. The couple began dating in 2019 and married in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:54 IST
Ankita Lokhande's Emotional Note for Hospitalized Husband Vicky Jain
Ankita Lokhande
In a heartfelt note, actor Ankita Lokhande expressed her emotions as her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, remains hospitalized due to an injury. The 40-year-old shared poignant images alongside Jain, calling upon fans to send healing wishes his way.

Lokhande, known for her role in 'Pavitra Rishta,' penned a tribute to Jain's steadfast support, saying, 'It's always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light.' She described how Jain maintains humor and calm even in serious situations, which she equates to the feeling of home.

The couple's relationship began in 2019, leading to their marriage in 2021. Lokhande recently showcased her versatility in 'Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment,' a cooking competition-based comedy show. She concluded her emotional plea by urging fans to send love, prayers, and healing energy to Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

