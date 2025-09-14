Celebrating a Milestone: Pope Leo XIV's 70th Birthday

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday, expressing gratitude to God, his parents, and those who prayed for him. The occasion was marked with vibrant celebrations in St. Peter's Square, featuring 'Happy birthday' banners in multiple languages and groups of Peruvian dancers recognizing his years spent as a missionary and bishop in Peru.

In his address, Leo thanked his well-wishers for their prayers, acknowledging the significant responsibilities he holds as pope, particularly during challenging geopolitical and internal times. At 69, his election marked him as the youngest pope since 1978. The square was filled with faithful who conveyed their support and celebrations, reminiscent of his popular birthday commemorations during his tenure in Chiclayo, Peru.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni extended a special greeting, highlighting Leo's preaching as a beacon of reliability and guidance in today's complex times. Leo spent his birthday afternoon leading an ecumenical prayer service in honor of modern martyrs, underscoring his commitment to the church and its faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)