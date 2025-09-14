Left Menu

Celebrating a Milestone: Pope Leo XIV's 70th Birthday

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, celebrated his 70th birthday with joyful celebrations in St. Peter's Square. Known for his missionary work in Peru, he thanked God, his parents, and supporters. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni praised his teachings. He later led a prayer service for 21st-century martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:43 IST
Celebrating a Milestone: Pope Leo XIV's 70th Birthday
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday, expressing gratitude to God, his parents, and those who prayed for him. The occasion was marked with vibrant celebrations in St. Peter's Square, featuring 'Happy birthday' banners in multiple languages and groups of Peruvian dancers recognizing his years spent as a missionary and bishop in Peru.

In his address, Leo thanked his well-wishers for their prayers, acknowledging the significant responsibilities he holds as pope, particularly during challenging geopolitical and internal times. At 69, his election marked him as the youngest pope since 1978. The square was filled with faithful who conveyed their support and celebrations, reminiscent of his popular birthday commemorations during his tenure in Chiclayo, Peru.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni extended a special greeting, highlighting Leo's preaching as a beacon of reliability and guidance in today's complex times. Leo spent his birthday afternoon leading an ecumenical prayer service in honor of modern martyrs, underscoring his commitment to the church and its faithful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

 India
2
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
3
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
4
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025