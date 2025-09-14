Sena Protests Indo-Pak Asia Cup Match Amidst Rising Tensions

In Thane, the Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest against the Indian cricket team's match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The demonstration, held on Sunday, voiced disapproval of the Union government's decision to allow the high-stakes encounter.

The protest marks the first clash on the cricket field between the neighboring countries since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists backed by Pakistan killed 26 people. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructures heavily on May 7. Sena leaders accused the government of hypocrisy for permitting the game merely months after these tragic events.

The protest, termed 'Majha Kunku Majha Desh', saw participation in various parts of Mumbai and was attended by leaders like Rajan Vichare and Kedar Dighe. Symbolic items, like sindoor, are to be sent to the Prime Minister's Office as part of the protest.