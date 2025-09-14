Gen Z Rising: Nepalese Youths Propel Political Change

Amidst escalating protests by Nepal's Gen Z, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli stepped down, marking a pivotal moment for the nation. Spearheaded by the youth, the agitation was ignited by corruption allegations and further fueled by a controversial social media ban.

The unrest, which resonated across borders and gripped the attention of the Nepalese diaspora, culminated in Sushila Karki being sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of an interim government. The developments unfold amidst challenges, including incidents of vandalism that marred the protests.

Sulekha Shah, a New Delhi-based Nepalese native, expressed cautious optimism about the change. While hopeful for improved India-Nepal relations, she lamented the destructive acts that accompanied the protests, reflecting a complex mix of hope, renewal, and ongoing societal tensions.