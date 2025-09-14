Left Menu

Celebrating Hindi Diwas: Unity in Diversity Through Language

Hindi Diwas was celebrated across India, with leaders highlighting Hindi's unifying role amid linguistic diversity. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized enriching all Indian languages, asserting the global rise in Hindi's prominence, urging its integration into science, technology, and administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:09 IST
On Sunday, India celebrated Hindi Diwas, an annual event commemorating the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in 1949. Key Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, underscored the role of Hindi in fostering unity across the country's diverse linguistic landscape.

Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in Hindi's growing global respect, viewing it as both a source of inspiration and a reflection of the country's cultural identity. He and other ministers called for enriching all Indian languages and urged Hindi's expansion into domains like science, technology, and judiciary.

The event saw various activities, from poetry recitals to essay competitions. Globally, countries like Russia showcased increasing interest in Hindi. In his remarks, Home Minister Shah stressed that there should be no conflict between Hindi and other Indian languages, emphasizing their collective importance in strengthening national unity.

