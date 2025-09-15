Left Menu

According to a message shared on his social media pages, Pascoal "passed surrounded by family and fellow musicians."

15-09-2025
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount criticizes pledge by entertainers to boycott Israeli film institutions

Paramount said on Friday it condemned a pledge signed earlier this week by more than 4,000 actors, entertainers and producers, including some Hollywood stars, to not work with Israeli film institutions that they see as being complicit in the abuse of Palestinians by Israel. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', dies aged 89

Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, who played - and even boxed - with Miles Davis and was known as "The Sorcerer" for coaxing tunes from everything from a live piglet to water-filled kettles, died on Saturday aged 89. According to a message shared on his social media pages, Pascoal "passed surrounded by family and fellow musicians."

Hollywood stars head to Emmys led by surreal workplace show 'Severance'

Seth Rogen, Harrison Ford, Colin Farrell and Jean Smart are among the stars expected to turn out on Sunday for Hollywood's Emmy Awards, where the absurdist workplace tale "Severance" from Apple TV+ leads the nominations. "Severance," the favorite for the night's top award of best drama, centers around corporate employees who undergo a surgery that separates their work and personal memories. Stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower are nominated for lead acting honors.

